I was researching a book I was writing a few years ago when I got sidetracked by my own curiosity.

The book became “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians and the End of the Age,” but, as I was searching and studying the Hebrew Scriptures, I kept running into something else – the Gospel.

Here I was smack dab in the Old Testament and finding the Gospel. What was wrong with me? Did anyone else have this problem?

I started wondering if the Gospel could be found in every one of those 39 books we call the Old Testament.

I searched for a book on the subject. Couldn’t find one – not among the old classics or new. There were a few songs along the way – no great book. I made a mental note to research further when I had more time.

Couldn’t find anything later. So, I thought, “Well, the Gospel must not be in every book. I mean, we’ve had nearly 2,000 years to find it. Surely, if it were there, someone would have found it – and written the book.”

But I decided to start re-reading the Hebrew Scriptures from Genesis to Malachi. I probably got through Ruth and concluded I should take a break and start reading the books where I would be least likely to find the Gospel message of redemption. It was too easy in the first eight.

I listed the least likely as Song of Solomon and Ecclesiastes, and restarted my search in those books. I won’t say it was easy. I won’t say the Gospel leaped off the pages of those books. But I found it. Then I began my book-by-book research again. I wasn’t writing, just taking notes.

When I was satisfied I had found at least traces, hints, foreshadows of the Gospel in every book, I got down to writing “The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament,” a title I thought would do several things:

Establish without question that the Bible is one continuous, fully integrated story, from Creation to the fall to redemption and restoration;

Provide new evidence that the Bible is a thoroughly miraculous book that could only have been compiled through the inspiration of God; and

Attract believers back to the Hebrew Scriptures and provide a guide through them, a fresh new study that would increase their faith and re-introduce them to books they were likely not immersed in already.

How was I able to find what others didn’t find in all the years since Jesus ascended?

The key was a neglected of the Gospel, one that has always fascinated me. It’s when the Earth becomes part of the Kingdom of God, again, as it was in the beginning, when God created it and pronounced it “very good.”

Jesus said He came to preach “the Gospel of the Kingdom.” That’s how He referred to it. That’s how Gospel writers Matthew and Mark referred to it. In fact, when Jesus taught His disciples how to pray, He left them with what we call “The Lord’s Prayer.” Twice in that short but clearly supernatural prayer He references the Kingdom.

It’s a call to pray for things on Earth to be like they are in heaven. Is that ever going to happen? Yes it is, when He returns.

But how many believers think about “the Gospel of the Kingdom”? How many share that message when they introduce others to the Gospel? How many sermons are preached on it? It’s like a forgotten component of the Gospel message, which we think of almost exclusively in terms of “the Gospel of personal salvation.”

I also noticed that Jesus’ disciples were fixated on the coming Kingdom. Even after spending 50 days with the resurrected Jesus, the very last question they posed to Him before He ascended was: “Is this the time in which you will restore the Kingdom to Israel?”

Jesus told them it was not theirs to know the times or the seasons, but they would be given power by the Holy Spirit to take the Gospel to the uttermost parts of the Earth – and then He would return. In other words, if you want Jesus to return and turn the world into an Eden-like paradise, the thing to do is to take the Gospel, the complete Gospel, including the Gospel of the Kingdom, to the whole world.

It was like an epiphany.

Very simply, that is the story behind “The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament,” which is finally out. Yes, it’s selling very well – maybe too well. Just what I suspected would happen has happened. The books are flying off the shelf faster than we can stock them.

I know, I know. You say, “Farah, what’s wrong with you? Why don’t you want your book selling like crazy?”

I’ll tell you why. Because we flat-out don’t have the money to keep printing them. That money you spent at Amazon last month won’t get to us until December. Ever think of that? We need support right now to keep the book at Amazon – and everywhere else.

Many of you know this has been a very challenging time for the “independent media.” Since January 2018 and what most liberals now refer to as the “nakba” (look it up later), the Google-Facebook cartel has been deliberately and systematically starving us and others like us of ad revenue and traffic. Back in the good old days, we could have weathered a crisis like this. Today, it is far more challenging.

One night, months ago, I became almost despondent about this dilemma. While Google-Facebook was killing us, the answer was right in our lap – this very exciting holiday book coming out. But how to bridge the gap between buy and sale?

What you are reading right now is part of that plan – to call on you to help, to enlist believers in the cause, to rekindle a fire in the spirit of the body that can take this message and run with it the way the apostles and disciples of the first century did when they turned the world upside down.

Are you ready to turn the world upside down, again?

I know I am.

So, I invite you to learn more about this plan and how you can get involved by going to www.OldTestamentGospel.com.

