Christmas is nearly here. But don’t panic because the shopping’s not finished and the stress level is high. Maybe the holidays don’t live up to our expectations compared to the past. Maybe the holiday music doesn’t seem quite as inspiring. Maybe there’s just too much conflict, anger and abuse out there and not enough hope and faith.

How about putting all that behind you for the next few minutes, loading up a triumphant rendition of “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and rejoicing that Our God is a victorious Redeemer who created the whole world in His hand, proclaimed that from the beginning to the end, He is preparing to restore His broken Creation to Edenic perfection?

How about celebrating the Good News of the Nativity, the Messiah and the Gospel this season as they are unpacked from a panoply of perfectly harmonized Scriptures from both the New Testament and the original Hebrew Scriptures alike?

Here they are. You’ve seen them on Christmas cards. You’re heard them sung in hymns and carols. They miraculously announced His genealogy, along with His sealing of Satan’s fate. There are easily hundreds of such prophesies, but some are more potently life-changing than others.

Matthew told the world in the first century: “Behold, a virgin shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is, God with us.” (Matthew 1:23)

But Matthew was merely repeating what Isaiah had written some 800 years earlier: “Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign; Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.” (Isaiah 7:14)

May I suggest we make this year’s Christians the one in which we embrace something very fundamental about our faith? That the God we serve is the same yesterday, today and tomorrow, the One who laid out the plan of redemption from the beginning and hasn’t deviated from the script and is the same God of second chances who brought us love, mercy, grace and Good News throughout all His covenants.

It’s the central point I’ve been making with the release of “The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament.” There’s no division. There’s no change of plans. Our sins can be forgiven, and we can live forever. All we have to do is turn back to God, believe, have faith and serve Messiah Jesus.

Here’s more from Isaiah, so long ago:

Isaiah 40:1-11: “Comfort ye, comfort ye my people, saith your God. Speak ye comfortably to Jerusalem, and cry unto her, that her warfare is accomplished, that her iniquity is pardoned: for she hath received of the Lord’s hand double for all her sins. The voice of him that crieth in the wilderness, Prepare ye the way of the Lord, make straight in the desert a highway for our God. Every valley shall be exalted, and every mountain and hill shall be made low: and the crooked shall be made straight, and the rough places plain: And the glory of the Lord shall be revealed, and all flesh shall see it together: for the mouth of the Lord hath spoken it. The voice said, Cry. And he said, What shall I cry? All flesh is grass, and all the goodliness thereof is as the flower of the field: The grass withereth, the flower fadeth: because the spirit of the Lord bloweth upon it: surely the people is grass. The grass withereth, the flower fadeth: but the word of our God shall stand for ever. O Zion, that bringest good tidings, get thee up into the high mountain; O Jerusalem, that bringest good tidings, lift up thy voice with strength; lift it up, be not afraid; say unto the cities of Judah, Behold your God! Behold, the Lord God will come with strong hand, and his arm shall rule for him: behold, his reward is with him, and his work before him. He shall feed his flock like a shepherd: he shall gather the lambs with his arm, and carry them in his bosom, and shall gently lead those that are with young.”

And what did it mean when Isaiah prophesied in Isaiah 11:1 that “A shoot will come up from the stump of Jesse; from his roots a Branch will bear fruit”? He was telling us that a new King was coming from within the line of David and his father Jesse and the shoot that would bear an abundant harvest of love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness and temperance.

“For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders,” we’re told in Isaiah 9:6-7. “And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Of the greatness of his government and peace there will be no end. He will reign on David’s throne and over his kingdom, establishing and upholding it with justice and righteousness from that time on and forever. The zeal of the LORD Almighty will accomplish this.”

And before we leave the book of Isaiah, notice how he sets the expectations for the coming Messiah, Deliverer and King: “Then shall the eyes of the blind be opened, and the ears of the deaf unstopped. Then shall the lame man leap as an hart, and the tongue of the dumb shall sing.” (Isaiah 35:5-6)

The miracle is that this “God of the Hebrews” came to redeem and deliver the other nations too. “And the Gentiles shall come to thy light, and kings to the brightness of thy rising.” (Isaiah 60:3)

How much did He love us that He sacrificed so much? “He is despised and rejected of men; a man of sorrows, and acquainted with grief: and we hid as it were our faces from him; he was despised, and we esteemed him not. Surely he hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows: yet we did esteem him stricken, smitten of God, and afflicted. But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed. “He was despised and rejected of men, a man of sorrows and acquainted with grief. Surely He hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows! He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities; the chastisement of our peace was upon Him.” (Isaiah 53:3-5)

Do you see how the story is told from the beginning through the end? “He was cut off out of the land of the living: for the transgressions of Thy people was He stricken.” (Isaiah 53:8)

And it all comes back to the proclamation of the Good News in Isaiah 52:7: “How beautiful upon the mountains are the feet of him that bringeth good tidings, that publisheth peace; that bringeth good tidings of good, that publisheth salvation; that saith unto Zion, Thy God reigneth!”

Yet there is so much more Nativity, Messiah and Gospel to absorb in just the prophets and the psalms.

How did we know Jesus would come from Bethlehem? Foretold in Micah 5:2.

How did we know He would ride into Jerusalem humbly on a donkey? It’s right there in Zechariah 9.9.

Who calls Him a righteous Savior who speaks peace to the heathen? Your King is coming, O daughter of Jerusalem, we’re told in Zechariah 9:10.

Where do we learn about the slaughter of the innocents wrought by Herod in his quest to foil Jesus? There it is in Jeremiah 31:15.

How did we know Messiah would be called out of Egypt? We see it in Hosea 11:1.

How do we know that all the nations will shake at His feet and that kings will fall down before Him? It’s spelled out in Psalm 72:10-11 and Haggai 2:6-7.

But the Good News is not just that a baby was born miraculously to a virgin or that a man healed the sick, raised the dead and cast out demons or that He gave His life on the cross as an atonement for the sins of the world or that He was resurrected after three days in the tomb.

No, the really Good News that so many in the Christian world forget is what’s coming. He’s coming back as reigning King of kings and Lord of lords, as the Scriptures proclaim in Psalm 24:7-10 and dozens of other prophecies elsewhere: “Lift up your heads, O ye gates; and be ye lift up, ye everlasting doors; and the King of Glory shall come in. Who is this King of Glory? The Lord strong and mighty, the Lord mighty in battle, Lift up your heads, O ye gates; and be lift up, ye everlasting doors; and the King of Glory shall come in. Who is this King of Glory? The Lord of Hosts, He is the King of Glory.”

Even Job knew who He was and recognized Him as Savior: “I know that my Redeemer liveth, and that he shall stand at the latter day upon the earth. And though worms destroy this body, yet in my flesh shall I see God.” (Job 19:25-26)

Aren’t you glad to know you are a part of God’s original, one and only redemption plan unveiled to the entire earth, awaiting only that the Gospel be preached to all?

Hark! The herald angels are about to sing: “Glory to the new-born King! Peace on earth, and mercy mild, God and sinners reconciled.”

