TALLAHASSEE (FOX 13/AP) – Gov. Rick Scott’s Senate campaign is suing the Broward County elections supervisor to turn over records regarding how ballots are being counted.

During a news conference Thursday night, Scott accused election officials in Broward and Palm Beach counties of trying to thwart the will of the voters, as recounts seem likely for several statewide races.

Scott said he is ordering the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate elections offices in Broward and Palm Beach counties.