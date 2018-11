Magic is the art of distraction and now, so is politics.

I saw ‘Jurassic Park’ with real dinosaurs. I saw ‘Star Trek’ with real aliens. I saw ‘The Walking Dead’ with real Zombies.

Then I saw Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s tweeted video clip with real editing changes and a ‘faked’ version of what hundreds saw live and that was filmed.

Resign now before somebody hands in a faked resignation for you.

Dennis Fitzgerald