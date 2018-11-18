Hamas-linked CAIR continues to 'resist' FBI

The Council on American-Islamic Relations’ hostility toward law enforcement agencies was displayed in a poster produced by the organization’s California chapter that depicted a law enforcement officer in a dark trench coat and hat lurking in a neighborhood as doors slammed in his face.

The poster, in 2011, urged Muslims to refuse to talk with the FBI and to “Build a Wall of Resistance.”

It came in response to the FBI’s blacklisting of CAIR from outreach programs after the Islamic organization was named an unindicted co-conspirator in a plot to fund Hamas, a State Department-designated foreign terrorist organization.

CAIR claims it wants to work with law enforcement agencies, but its San Francisco chapter recently demonstrated that the policy to “Build a Wall of Resistance” continues, reported Patrick Dunleavy a senior fellow with the Investigative Project on Terror.

Dunleavy, a former deputy inspector general for the New York State Department of Corrections, teaches a class on terrorism for the United States Military Special Operations School.

If you support WND’s fight to expose CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood, please consider a donation to the WND Legal Defense Fund for court fights like this one – which must be one if America is to remain free – and safe.

He reports the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department was awarded a grant from the Department of Homeland Security’s Countering Violent Extremism program to fund a program addressing the issue of prison inmate radicalization.

The program also helps released prisoners reenter life in the community.

The sheriff’s department partnered with the Ta’leef Collective, a Muslim non-profit in Fremont, California. One of the objectives was to help inmates avoid radicalizing influences from extremist groups seeking new members.

Dunleavy points out the FBI’s Correctional Intelligence Initiative program begun in 2003 found the U.S. prison system “represents a sizable pool of individuals vulnerable to radicalization.”

George Washington University’s Program on Extremism found prison radicalization “to be a major factor in how the threat of terrorism will unfold over the next decade.”

But Zahra Billoo, executive director of CAIR’s San Francisco Bay Area chapter, charges the CVE programs unfairly target Muslims and are used to spy on the Muslim community.

Dunleavy said it appears that CAIR “is attempting to hide behind its political opposition to Trump even though the group was previously opposed to cooperating with law enforcement in general.”

“Given statements like this from one of CAIR’s outspoken leaders we should not be surprised for the renewed call for resistance against any law enforcement agency that seeks to develop a viable program that deals with violent extremism and prison radicalization,” he wrote.

Pressure from CAIR, said Dunleavy, caused Ta’leef leader Usama Canon to withdraw from the program with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department.

CAIR also sued Los Angeles in June for accepting a CVE grant of $425,000 to combat radicalization. Two months later, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced he would not accept the DHS grant money.

In the Hamas-funding case a decade ago, the FBI determined CAIR was founded as a Muslim Brotherhood-Hamas front group. More than a dozen CAIR leaders have been charged or convicted of terrorism-related crimes. And the group also was designated a terrorist organization by the United Arab Emirates.