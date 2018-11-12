Hillary will run for president again, says ex-aide

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Hillary Clinton will run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, according to a former adviser and a top Democrat in New York.

Mark Penn, a pollster and senior adviser to former President Bill Clinton and ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton from 1995-2008, and Andrew Stein, a former Manhattan Democratic party figure and New York City Council president, wrote Sunday in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece that the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee would not let “two stunning defeats stand in the way of her claim to the White House.”

“Mrs. Clinton has come unbound. She will not allow this humiliating loss at the hands of an amateur to end the story of her career,” Penn and Stein wrote of President Trump, explaining how Clinton would re-package herself as a more liberal “Hillary Clinton 4.0.” “You can expect her to run for president once again. Maybe not at first, when the legions of Senate Democrats make their announcements, but definitely by the time the primaries are in full swing.”