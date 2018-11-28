Hockey hall half empty as Clintons launch talking tour

(Daily Mail) Bill and Hillary Clinton launched their 13-city paid speaking tour in a Canadian hockey arena Tuesday evening, where there were banks of empty seats and the power couple accused President Trump of joining a Saudi ‘cover-up.’

The Clintons riffed on issues ranging from the U.S. elections to the Iran deal, the killing of Osama bin Laden, and the murder of Saudi dissident Khashoggi, and got a warm reception from the crowd as they jabbed at the Trump administration from north of the border.

‘What makes this so troubling is how much commercial interest both the president’s family and business and his son in law’s family and business have with the kingdom,’ said Hillary Clinton in one of a series of shots at President Trump, who defeated her in 2016.