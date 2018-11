(CNBC) — The controversial San Francisco “homelessness tax” that divided the tech industry passed, according to poll tallies Tuesday night.

Proposition C will increase gross receipts taxes for companies with more than $50 million in annual revenue by an average of 0.5 percent, generating up to $300 million a year to combat the city’s homelessness crisis through initiatives like new beds in shelters and increased mental health services.

Prop C had both vocal proponents and vehement detractors in the tech industry.