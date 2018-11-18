Hospital mistakenly removes woman's 2 healthy kidneys

(RT.COM) – A Colorado hospital is accused of mistakingly removing the kidneys of a woman who turned out to be perfectly healthy. She is now dependant on dialysis and faces a seven-year wait for a transplant.

Doctors at the University of Colorado Hospital told Linda Woolley she had to get her kidneys removed because pathology tests suggested she likely had kidney cancer. The 72-year-old had the operation in May.

However, a biopsy from March seen by KDVR shows “no evidence of malignancy” and says the results are “consistent with a benign process,” KDVR reports.

Another biopsy was taken after the organs had been removed, and it showed “no evidence of carcinoma” and that there was “no mass lesion” found.