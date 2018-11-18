TO YOUR HEALTH

Hospital mistakenly removes woman's 2 healthy kidneys

Patient now dependant on dialysis, faces 7-year wait for transplant

(RT.COM) – A Colorado hospital is accused of mistakingly removing the kidneys of a woman who turned out to be perfectly healthy. She is now dependant on dialysis and faces a seven-year wait for a transplant.

Doctors at the University of Colorado Hospital told Linda Woolley she had to get her kidneys removed because pathology tests suggested she likely had kidney cancer. The 72-year-old had the operation in May.

However, a biopsy from March seen by KDVR shows “no evidence of malignancy” and says the results are “consistent with a benign process,” KDVR reports.

Another biopsy was taken after the organs had been removed, and it showed “no evidence of carcinoma” and that there was “no mass lesion” found.

Read the full story ›
Print Print
Note: Read our discussion guidelines before commenting.