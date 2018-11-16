House Democrats 'ban ideological food'

You knew things were going to change in the U.S. House when the Democrats were elected to the majority.

But the Twitter world is stunned that the remake would go so far as to ban “ideological food.”

But apparently it’s true, with Politico reporter Rachael Bade tweeting that there is to be no “chick-fil-a/ideological food” when the House Democrats serve a “thanksgiving-type meal” for their first caucus meeting in room where the majority typically meets.

House Dems serving thanksgiving-type meal for their first caucus meeting in HC-5, where the majority typically meets. No chick-fil-a/ideological food. — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) November 15, 2018

“This is a sickness!” wrote a contributor to the Twitter news-aggregating site Twitchy. “Liberals have been crapping on Thanksgiving for a while now, but you’d be hard-pressed to find something more woke that this.”

The Chik-fil-A fast food chain became a target of the culture war in 2012 when CEO Dan Cathy declared support for traditional marriage.

The company closes on Sundays so employees can attend church.

Cathy told the Baptist Press: “We are very much supporting of the family – the biblical definition of the family unit. We are a family-owned business, a family-led business, and we are married to our first wives. We give God thanks for that.”

Later, in a radio broadcast, Cathy expressed concern about the growing movement to legalize same-sex marriage.

“As it relates to society in general, I think we’re inviting God’s judgment on our nation when we shake our fist at him and say, ‘We know better than you as to what constitutes a marriage,'” he said. “And I pray God’s mercy on our generation that has such a prideful, arrogant attitude to think that we have the audacity to try to redefine what marriage is about.”

On Twitter, political commentator Dana Loesch responded to Bade’s tweet with, “Ideological food?” and LaurieAnn asked, “What does that even mean?!?!”

“Chicken nuggets are the most ideological food, no one denies this,” added Sonny Bunch.

“Some chick named Heather” wondered if “Thanksgiving type food” might be “problematic, because it normalizes the Pilgrim’s “colonization and eventual genocide of Native Americans.”

“The Party of Diversity and Inclusion should rethink this choice.”

Warned Ben McDonald, “These are the people making ours laws.”

Others asked whether Starbucks or Ben and Jerry’s would be allowed. Executives of both of those companies have been active in politics as supporters of progressive causes.