House Dems to investigate Trump-Saudi financial ties

(CNBC) Democrats will investigate President Donald Trump’s financial ties to Saudi Arabia as part of a “deep dive” on the kingdom when majority control of the House changes hands in January, the lawmaker in line to become chairman of the House Intelligence Committee said in a Washington Post interview published Friday.

“There are a whole set of potential financial conflicts of interest and emoluments problems that Congress will need to get to the bottom of,” Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., told Greg Sargent, a liberal columnist for the paper. “Certainly if foreign investment in the Trump businesses is guiding U.S. policy in a way that’s antithetical to the country’s interests, we need to find out about it.”