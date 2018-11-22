House GOP subpoenas Comey, Lynch for closed-door testimony

(Politico) House Republicans served up some subpoenas with their Thanksgiving turkey this week, issuing last-minute demands for former FBI Director James Comey and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch to appear for closed-door testimony on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, respectively.

The subpoenas, issued Wednesday but revealed publicly Thanksgiving morning, completed the threats issued by GOP committee chairman Bob Goodlatte earlier in the week.

Comey had rejected an earlier invitation from the committee to testify privately and instead asked for a public hearing. Democrats say they prefer the hearing to be public as well.