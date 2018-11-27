How 'bout some balance?

In reference to Ellen Ratner’s column on Nov. 26, “The ugly truth about climate change” – one of the things I admire most about WND is your effort to have balance.

Did you know or is Ellen aware there is a very credible group of scientists who strongly disagree with the results of the latest government report on climate change? Their view is summarized in a recent edition of Climatedepot.com. You can also find their opinion in Marc Morano’s book “The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change.” I strongly urge you to publish an article expressing a balance to Ellen’s view.

I have a Ph.D. in meteorology and was the former director of the National Hurricane Center.

Neil Frank