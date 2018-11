(London Daily Mail) A 15-year-old alleged asylum seeker student is being investigated by the Home Office over claims he may actually be a 30-year-old man.

The schoolboy, from the Middle East, started at Stoke High School in Ipswich, Suffolk, having arrived in the UK unaccompanied earlier this year.

The pupil, who is now in Year 11 and studying for his GCSEs, is alleged to have told classmates that he is far older than his age on his documents.