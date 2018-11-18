How Kevin Spacey vanished off face of earth

(DAILY MAIL) — When the new series of US political drama House Of Cards was screened earlier this month, it received an unusually lacklustre reception.

The much-acclaimed show, now in its sixth season, had been a cornerstone of Netflix’s annual schedule, with tens of millions around the world gripped by the malevolent scheming of its central character, President Frank Underwood, portrayed to eerie perfection by actor Kevin Spacey.

But this time, there is a gaping hole – Spacey is missing, his iconic character killed off by uneasy producers and script writers following sexual assault and harassment allegations made against the actor by a string of young men last year.