How today's Democrats are seizing power

Hugh Hewitt once wrote the book “If It’s Not Close, They Can’t Cheat: Crushing the Democrats In Every Election And Why Your Life Depends On It.”

In 1960, Mayor Richard Daley of Chicago (where five out of every three living people vote Democratic) created the 8,858 votes by which John F. Kennedy carried Illinois over Richard Nixon. In 2008, Minnesota Democrats conjured enough votes from nowhere to turn a Republican Norm Coleman 725-vote victory for Senate into a 312-vote recount win for comic Democrat Al Franken by such tricks as discovering a full ballot box in the trunk of a Democrat poll worker’s car.

But 2018 will go down as the year Democrats left Hugh Hewitt’s advice –

and democracy itself – dying in the dust. Republican wins were not close, so Democrats in both Arizona and Florida seem to have invented many tens of thousands of votes in an arrogant criminal attempt to steal high government offices.

Democrats now assume they can get away with unlimited Grand Theft Government because they control the unelected branches of government that were supposed to prevent such crimes. They own most of the judges. They own most of the “journalists” who were supposed to be watchdogs against government corruption, but who are now Democratic lapdogs ready to broadcast any lie that serves their leftist masters. The election thieves will not be caught, because those charged with stopping them are now Democrat comrades.

How do they concoct votes? People with no evidence of being registered voters are now permitted to walk into polling places and cast “provisional” ballots, the validity of which is to be decided later.

In the notorious Democratic stronghold of Broward County, Florida, the Democrat overseer of elections was required by law to specify within minutes of polls closing exactly how many ballots were cast; but in defiance of law, she has refused to do this. Instead, she has started counting tens of thousands of provisional ballots and then quickly co-mingling them with valid ballots, so that illegitimate votes cannot be uncounted. She is not permitted to rule on the validity of any provisional ballot, but she has done such things in previous elections.

In Georgia, supporters of ultra-leftist Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams may have hoped to do likewise. Here, however, the ballot-counting law was enforced so that such new ballots cannot be counted as real ones. In Florida we do not know how many ballots might show up – but in Georgia we know that Democrats cannot invent enough real ballots for Abrams to win. Days before the vote, Abrams may have let slip where many such ballots originated, boasting that “Illegal aliens are among my constituents.” (Felons, who vote 88 percent Democrat, will become Florida voters in 2020.)

The Republican loss of the House is not entirely Democrats’ fault. More than 40 Republicans did not seek reelection – some expecting to lose, or hating-Trumpist conservatives, or dissatisfied with being term-limited out of prestigious committee chairmanships. Had all sought reelection, the 2018 Democratic average midterm win of 30 seats would have left Republicans in control.

But Democrats have become more than the party of globalism, radicalism and hostile resistance to any Republican. They are also the party of the rich, the plutocrats. In 2018, two leftist billionaire megalomaniacs – Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg – dumped tens of millions to help Democrats, apparently to buy themselves a spot on the 2020 Democratic presidential ticket.

Billionaire leftist George Soros, a native of Hungary, cannot become president. But he has bigger ambitions anyway, boasting in two interviews of being God in human form. He also aims to elect state Attorneys General, because they control election recounts. He gives hundreds of millions each election cycle, much of it in “dark” untraceable international money.

Democrats used to complain that our government is run by the wealthy, but no more. In this modest midterm election, at least $5.2 billion was spent, including hundreds of millions from outside interest groups, so that America can be ruled by the best government money can buy.

By Labor Day last September, wrote the New York Times, “Republicans were fatally unprepared for an onslaught of Democratic campaign spending that overwhelmed their candidates from South Florida to Seattle.”

Republicans answered with triage slashing of funds to many of their own candidates. The committee of retiring Speaker Paul Ryan reportedly at the end gave only a paltry $1.4 million to help the GOP. Thus ended eight years of Republican rule of the House of Representatives.

Lowell Ponte is a former Reader’s Digest Roving Editor. His latest book co-authored with Craig R. Smith, “Money, Morality & the Machine,” reveals how bad money drives good morals out of society and how you can protect your family from the future of “Star Trekonomics.” For a free, postpaid copy, call toll-free 800-630-1492.