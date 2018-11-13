In bull's-eye: Remaining secrets in baby-body-parts-4-sale scheme

Three years ago, the Center for Medical Progress released a series of undercover videos that revealed Planned Parenthood and other abortion-industry executives talking about their profit from the sale of body parts of unborn babies, which is a violation of federal law.

Congress investigated and recommended formal law-enforcement probes, and there were several settlements with California companies that were forced to pay massive fines after admitting being part in the scheme.

But Planned Parenthood still has not been held to account and is withholding evidence sought in a lawsuit that the American Center for Law and Justice now has joined

“Although Planned Parenthood and its affiliates have repeatedly claimed that they have never violated the law, they have refused (for the most part) to provide documents and information concerning these issues,” ACLJ said this week.

The charge is that abortionists are profiting from the sale of fetal organs, illegally altering abortion procedures to secure more fetal tissue, performing partial-birth abortions, and killing infants born alive, the crime for which abortionist Charles Gosnell was convicted.

CMP and its founder, David Daleiden, are involved in a number of court cases that mostly could be resolved if the evidence were made available.

CMP and ACLJ, on behalf of CMP board member Troy Newman of Operation Rescue, have filed a motion asking the court “to either (1) hold that CMP’s allegations of illegal conduct by the plaintiffs will be assumed as true for purposes of the litigation, or (2) require plaintiffs to produce the withheld documents and information.”

While more than a dozen of the CMP videos were released, the National Abortion Federation, Planned Parenthood Federation of America and numerous Planned Parenthood affiliates filed lawsuits against CMP and several individuals to suppress the truth.

“In light of CMP’s investigative reporting, the United States Senate and House of Representatives launched investigations into illegal, unethical, and immoral practices within the abortion and fetal tissue procurement industries. The congressional investigators held hearings, reviewed thousands of pages of documents, reviewed many hours of CMP’s public and non-public video footage, and conducted witness interviews,” ACLJ said.

Congressional reports provided “shocking, first-hand evidence of unconscionable criminal and illegal actions by abortion providers and fetal tissue procurement companies,” said ACLJ.

“The reports contain, among other things, evidence of profiting from the sale of fetal organs (including the payment of bonuses for procuring organs that were highly sought after by researchers), altering abortion procedures for financial gain, performing illegal partial-birth abortions, killing newborns who survived attempted abortions, failing to obtain informed consent for fetal tissue donations, and fraudulent overbilling practices.”

Members of Congress have asked law enforcement and others to investigate.

“Additionally, in December 2017, a $7.8 million court settlement was filed in California under which DaVinci Biosciences, LLC and DV Biologics, LLC admitted liability for their role in the unlawful sale of fetal tissue and stem cells for profit,” the organization said.

Here are two of the videos released by CMP:

WND reported last month a judge who has served on the board of an organization that works directly with Planned Parenthood decided the public has no right to see undercover videos made of abortionists in the National Abortion Federation complaining of “heads that get stuck” and describing taking a fetus apart as “very difficult.”

The ruling from Judge William Orrick, who served on the board of Good Samaritan Family Resource Center, which houses an abortionists’ office, also means that Daleiden’s lawyers can’t use the information in the videos to assist their client in a criminal trial.

Orrick has participated in several cases against Daleiden, despite his abortion connections and requests to the court that he be replaced on account of bias. He earlier ruled videos taken at the NAF must be suppressed.

He also imposed a $200,000 penalty on Daleiden and his lawyers for releasing one of the videos taken at a National Abortion Federation event. The lawyers submitted it to the court because its evidence would support Daleiden’s defense.

Orrick quickly ordered the NAF video removed from the web. His order even extended to organizations that were not part of the case or even in his jurisdiction.

Before the video disappeared, however, WND obtained quotes from it.

For example, Lisa Harris, medical director for Planned Parenthood of Michigan, says: “Our stories don’t really have a place in a lot of pro-choice discourse and rhetoric, right? The heads that get stuck that we can’t get out. The hemorrhages that we manage.”

Susan Robinson of Planned Parenthood of Mar Monte in San Jose, California: “The fetus is a tough little object and taking it apart, I mean taking it apart, on day one is very difficult.’

Talcott Camp, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Reproductive Health Freedom Project: “I’m like oh my god! I get it! When the skull is broken, that’s really sharp. I get it, I understand why people are talking about getting that skull out, that calvarium.”

Deborah Nucatola, senior director of medical services at Planned Parenthood Federation of America: “You know, sometimes she’ll tell me she wants brain, and we’ll, you know, leave the calvarium in ’til last, and then try to basically take it, or actually, you know, catch everything, and even keep it separate from the rest of the tissue so it doesn’t get lost.”

Uta Landy, founder of the Consortium of Abortion providers for Planned Parenthood: “An eyeball just fell down into my lap, and that is gross.”

Her comment was followed by raucous laughter from the abortionists at the meeting of the National Abortion Federation.