Independent abortion clinics closing at 'unprecedented rate'

(CNS News) A report released earlier this month by the pro-choice Abortion Care Network (ACN) found that independent abortion clinics in the United States are closing at an “unprecedented rate.”

The report, “Communities Need Clinics: Independent Abortion Care Providers and the Future of Abortion Access in the United States,” states that “independent clinics are closing at an unprecedented rate: the number of independent clinics has been reduced by nearly 28 percent since 2012.”

The ACN found that, as of November 2018, 370 independent clinics remain open, down from 510 in 2012, when the ACN first began tracking clinic closures. This year, 11 independent clinics have closed so far.