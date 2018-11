(DAILY MAIL) — Julian Assange foiled a break-in at his flat in the Ecuadorian Embassy, his legal team has claimed.

The WikiLeaks founder was woken up in the middle of the night after an alleged intruder attempted to enter a window at the front of the embassy building.

However the opening of the window knocked over a fire hydrant that Mr Assange had set up as a ‘booby trap’, his lawyers have said.