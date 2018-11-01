Israel silent as massive computer-virus attacks Iran

(World Israel News) On Wednesday, Israel’s Hadashot news reported that Iranian strategic computer networks and other infrastructure were attacked over the course of several days by a computer virus compared to the virulent Stuxnet virus, only more “advanced and sophisticated.”

The Iranians for their part are still refusing to admit the extent of the damage, according to Hadashot.

Stuxnet refers to a computer virus that struck eight years ago, which many believe was developed jointly by the Israeli and American intelligence agencies. The virus successfully infiltrated Iran’s illegal nuclear program, hijacking centrifuges and forcing them to operate at heightened speeds, which was detrimental to the enrichment process.