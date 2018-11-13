Israelis hit 150 terrorist positions following rocket attacks

(Israel National News) The Israeli Air Force has hit roughly 150 terrorist positions across the Gaza Strip as of Tuesday morning, following the latest wave of 50 strikes.

An IDF spokesperson reported that the targets were tied to the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror organizations.

The Hamas targets hit by the IDF in its latest wave of strikes included a terror tunnel in Darj; four compounds used by terror groups in Gaza City, Khan Yunis, Beit Hanoun, and Jabalia; and a position used to launch rockets from Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip into southern Israel.

The Israeli Air Force strikes also targeted two Islamic Jihad compounds in Khan Yunis, and compounds used by the terror group in Deir al-Balah and Tel al-Hawa.