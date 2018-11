(DALLAS MORNING NEWS) — A transgender woman has filed a federal lawsuit against Dallas County alleging jailers ordered her to show her genitalia to them so they could determine her sex.

Valerie Jackson, 32, had been arrested in November 2016 after she left a gun in her purse when she went through security at Dallas Love Field. A grand jury has since declined to indict her on the weapons charge.

Her lawsuit, filed Friday, alleges that she was harassed and humiliated at the jail and that her constitutional rights were violated.