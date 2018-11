(IJR) — Jake Tapper completely deflated Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez after calling him out for lying about the jobs report that showed growing wages.

A jobs report released Wednesday showed that wages and salaries had grown by 3.1 percent, the highest growth in a decade. This report partnered with low unemployment and a strong stock market shows that the economy is benefitting Americans top to bottom.

Still, several Democrats, including Perez, have failed to even admit that this is good news for Americans — let alone give President Trump any credit.