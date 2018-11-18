Dr. Ben Carson is by all accounts an honorable man. He overcame a lot in life, lacking the guidance of his father. His single mother maintained a sense of responsibility and taught him to work hard. He became a world-renowned pediatric neurosurgeon, operating on unborn children and separating conjoined twins. He famously told the truth about the bad policies of a sitting president Barack Obama in his presence. He ran for president, contending with Donald Trump and 15 Republican politicians.

Today, Dr. Ben Carson heads the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in the Trump Administration. Elitist blacks and liberals were dismayed that a man with common sense took the helm of this department, instead of another far-left socialist.

Under Obama, HUD redistributed low-income blacks out of their ghettoes into safe white neighborhoods, in order to give blacks more “opportunity.” This policy only spread crime and decay, because blacks bring their ghetto nature with them. They don’t develop the character required for successful and peaceful lives. They don’t work, marry or build families.

Black false leaders want to keep blacks addicted to anger and free stuff. They don’t want any example of hope who might awaken them from their delusion of victimhood.

Now that a good black man (Ben Carson) is aligned with a good white man (President Trump), liberals are having a hissy fit. President Trump truly loves black people, with no fear of telling the truth or being called “racist.” He’s bringing back jobs, fighting the unending flow of illegal aliens, cutting regulations and taxes and creating a business-friendly environment. Liberals don’t want this, because then blacks will not need them or their false government-based solutions. They may even wake up, as many are doing, and stop supporting the wicked Democrat Party.

So to get rid of this symbol of decency, liberals seek to stamp out Ben Carson’s name from memory. They can’t stand a good black man who supports this president. WND reported last week that a Detroit school board member demanded the removal of Dr. Carson’s name from a school. The Detroit school board voted 6-1 last Tuesday to solicit public opinion on changing the name of Dr. Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine.

Order Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson’s book, “The Antidote: Healing America from the Poison of Hate, Blame, and Victimhood.”

Board member LaMar Lemmons (an evil, lying man), told Washington Post that having Dr. Carson’s name on a school is “synonymous with having Trump’s name on our school in blackface.”

WND reports:

Lemmons complained that Carson “is doing Trump’s bidding, and he has adversely affected the African-American community in Detroit as well as the nation with his housing policies. And he’s allied himself with a president that says he is a white nationalist and sends dog whistles that even the deaf can hear.”

President Trump never said he was a “white nationalist” – but adding anything “white” to anything good is a fear-mongering trick to make blacks react hypnotically to a “racist” boogie man that doesn’t even exist. President Trump loves the country – he’s a nationalist. But by adding “white” it makes blacks think of “hate,” because most blacks hate white people.

Unfortunately, this is all that phony black “leaders” have to do to convince many blacks to support evil: Just lie, cry “racism,” and make a foolish proposal that won’t do any blacks any good. In the same way, they’re removing our historical monuments to Confederate heroes and great colonizers and explorers like Christopher Columbus. These leftists and black radicals are like ISIS: destroying Christian symbols in order to force their way on others.

Other schools in Detroit were also put up for consideration to be renamed. One school may get named after the late singer Aretha Franklin, a woman who had a lot of problems, raised multiple children out of wedlock, and never got her personal life together. But because she supported corrupt black causes, they support her memory.

Blacks today worship worldly success and put an emphasis on “education” as the way out of their mess. But it won’t work. Besides the fact that the “education” system amounts to liberal indoctrination, blacks need morality. But you don’t hear blacks talk about morality. They don’t even believe in God, although many may invoke his name – they unknowingly invoke His name in vain. Like many Christians today, they’ve been taught wrong. They accept sin.

Most blacks hate good. That’s why they elect wicked deceivers like LaMar Lemmons. It’s why 96 percent of black voters supported the worst president in the history of America, twice – Barack Hussein Obama. They did not listen to my warnings nor those of my friend Sean Hannity – that Obama’s a socialist, a liar, an extremist abortion proponent, and in support of same-sex marriage. Yet most blacks call themselves Christians – more of them go to “church” than any demographic in America. But there’s a severe lack of truth in churches (especially black churches), media, schools, and black homes.

This is why I tell whites to check themselves, overcome their own anger and fear – just as President Trump has done – and tell the truth with boldness and patience. Otherwise you’ll lose your country completely.

