Jewish journalist handcuffs self to Twitter HQ

Laura Loomer has chained herself to Twitter and is protesting “Twitter is Anti-Semitic!”https://t.co/ovfSu2BMsp — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 29, 2018

Wearing a yellow star and carrying a bullhorn, conservative citizen journalist Laura Loomer handcuffed herself to the front door of Twitter’s New York headquarters on Thursday to protest not only her being permanently banned from Twitter, but also alleged widespread censorship and banning of conservatives on the social-media platform.

Loomer contends Twitter employs a “double standard,” allowing the likes of openly anti-Semitic Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan while banning her.

“Twitter is upholding sharia when they ban me for tweeting facts about sharia law,” Loomer said in a Periscope livestream that began at about 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

“I’m here today to stand in solidarity with the millions of conservatives around the world who have been silenced,” she added, referring to figures such as Milo Yiannopoulos, Roger Stone and Alex Jones.

Earlier this month, Twitter permanently banned Loomer for “hate speech” against Minnesotan Democratic Representative-elect Ilhan Omar.

“I want my Twitter,” she told NYPD negotiators. “Twitter and Facebook have silenced me.”

Loomer said she would not remove the handcuffs until Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reinstates her account.

Although a Twitter spokesman stated, “We have notified the relevant authorities who are responding” to Loomer’s protest, and that “law enforcement is taking the lead,” Twitter later announced it would not press charges against Loomer and that she could stay chained to their door as long as she wanted.

Loomer and her aides had started the protest by affixing giant side-by-side replicas of tweets — one by Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, explicitly comparing Jews to “termites,” with the caption “not banned.” The other poster was a screenshot of the tweet that got Loomer banned for life from Twitter, in which she characterized Muslim Congresswoman-elect Ilhan Omar of being “pro-Sharia” and “anti-Jewish,” along with the caption, “banned.”

Loomer, one hand handcuffed to Twitter’s door, yelled into her megaphone: “Twitter is essentially upholding Sharia when they decide to ban me for posting facts about Islam. I’m willing to go to jail to fight for my country, to fight for the rights of the millions of conservatives around the world that are being censored and controlled by people in this building.”