(APPLETON POST-CRESCENT) — HORTONVILLE – A local business that produces glassware embedded with bullets recently decided to give every employee a handgun as a Christmas present.

Ben Wolfgram, who co-owns Hortonville-based BenShot, said the decision to give employees handguns as a gift was made as part of an effort to promote personal safety and team building.

The business has 16 full-time employees, including several military veterans. But the business also had employees who had never fired a gun before, Wolfgram said.