John Kerry channels Trump: Europe 'crushed' by immigration!

John Kerry warns against mass immigration during an interview with The Guardian this week: “Look at Europe! Europe’s already crushed under this transformation that’s taken place because of immigration.” pic.twitter.com/rEH8V0BFKA — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 17, 2018

Sounding like President Trump for a moment, former Secretary of State John Kerry admitted Europe has been “crushed” by the massive immigration from Islamic nations in recent years.

Speaking at a Guardian Live event at Central Hall in London, Kerry said Europe “is already crushed under this transformation that is taking place due to migration,” noted the Daily Wire.

“In Germany, Angela Merkel is weakened. Italian politics is significantly impacted,” Kerry said.

Kerry then took aim at President Trump, however, saying Europe will suffer further from migration from Africa caused by severe climate change.

In an interview with The Guardian after the event, he said Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord will have deadly consequences.

“You know what I’m angry about? People are going to die because of the decision Donald Trump made,” Kerry told The Guardian. “My kids and my grandkids are going to face a difficult world because of what Donald Trump has done.”

Kerry’s predecessor as secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, later made similar remarks in an interview with The Guardian she said unvetted immigration from Muslim countries has led to social fracturing.

“I think Europe needs to get a handle on migration because that is what lit the flame,” Clinton said. “I admire the very generous and compassionate approaches that were taken by leaders like Angela Merkel [of Germany],” Clinton said.

“But I think it is fair to say Europe has done its part and must send a very clear message — ‘we are not going to be able to continue providing refuge and support’ — because if we don’t deal with the migration issue it will continue to roil the body politic.”