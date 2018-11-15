Hillary Clinton to get more questions about email

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Hillary Clinton must answer addition questions in a lawsuit brought by government watchdog Judicial Watch regarding her use of a private, unsecure email server to transmit classified information while she was secretary of state.

The Washington Examiner reported U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan heard heard the Freedom of Information Act lawsuit that focuses on the “controversial employment status of longtime Clinton aide Huma Abedin, who was granted a ‘special government employee’ designation” so she could take money from outside employers while she was working at the State Department.

Sullivan’s ruling explains Clinton will have to answer, within 30 days, questions regarding the creation of the clintonemail.com system, “including who decided to create the system, the date it was decided to create the system, why it was created, who set it up, and when it became operational.”

Other information she must provide: “During your October 22, 2015, appearance before the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee on Benghazi, you testified that 90 to 95 percent of your emails ‘were in the State’s system’ and ‘if they wanted to see them, they would certainly have been able to do so.’ Identify the basis for this statement, including all facts on which you relied in support of the statement, how and when you became aware of these facts, and, if you were made aware of these facts by or through another person, identify the person who made you aware of these facts.”

Fitton told the Examiner he thought it was outrageous that two years into the Trump administration, the Justice Department still was defending Clinton.

Clinton’s private email server has been one of the big unresolved scandals of the Obama presidency.

It was former FBI director James Comey who concluded no prosecutor would charge Clinton even though the bureau found she was “extremely careless” with classified information.

Only days before the 2016 presidential election, Comey announced the investigating was being reopened. And days later he announced it was being closed again.

Since the election, Clinton has pointed to Comey’s actions as a factor in her loss to Donald Trump.

Fitton told the Examiner that Judicial Watch was not successful in also seeking to force testimony from John Bentel, the State Department’s former director of information resource management of the executive secretariat.

Bentel asserted his right under the Fifth Amendment and did not answer deposition questions.

Federal court ruled yesterday Hillary Clinton must answer additional email questions, under oath. @JudicialWatch‘s heavy lifting gets results… (Pic with Michael Bekesha, JW attorney who argued for us in court!) https://t.co/vpoPn59VSS pic.twitter.com/hHHS3gpfK7 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) November 15, 2018

When she was under oath during the 2016 campaign, Clinton stated she she “does not recall” in response to 20 of 25 written questions.

“The public and the media have a right to a full accounting from top officials of the Clinton State Department,” Fitton said as the hearing was approaching. “In lieu of a much-needed, new and untainted investigation by the FBI, the continued work of Judicial Watch in the courts is clearly the only hope of bringing sunlight into the Clinton email issue and completing the public record.”

Judicial Watch said at the time it’s “frankly unbelievable that the State Department is still protecting Hillary Clinton and her aides from being asked basic questions about her illicit email system.”

“The courts were misled and obstructed by Hillary Clinton’s email scheme and we hope to get some more answers about this scandal.”