(Hotair) Last year the group Judicial Watch filed a request for Berkeley Unified School District’s emails related to Antifa leader Yvette Felarca, who is a teacher at an area Middle School. Felarca sued the school district arguing that releasing the emails (anything with her name or the name of her Antifa group “BAMN”) would violate her rights. Just under two weeks ago a judge issued a terse order saying the released of documents would not violate Felarca’s rights and adding, “It is not a close question.” Berkleyside reports that Felarca was not pleased with the decision: