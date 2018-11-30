Judicial Watch seeks docs on Clinton Foundation's pay-to-play

Judicial Watch has filed a lawsuit for information regarding any FBI investigation of allegations that donations were given to the Clinton Foundation in exchange for favors while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state.

The suit was a response to the government’s decision not to comply with a Freedom of Information Act request filed last May.

It seeks emails, text messages, instant chats and other communications between officials in the office of the FBI chief, deputy director or general counsel and those working in the office of the attorney general “regarding the closure or possible closure of an investigation into the Clinton Foundation.”

Judicial Watch noted that in 2015, it filed a lawsuit that “led directly to the disclosure of the illicit Clinton email system.”

In August 2016, a related lawsuit publicized documents showing that in April 2009, top Clinton Foundation official Doug Band pushed for a job for an associate. In an email, Band told former Clinton aides at the State Department Cheryl Mills and Huma Abedin that it is “important to take care of [Redacted].” Band was reassured by Abedin that “Personnel has been sending him options.” Band was co-founder of Teneo Strategy with Bill Clinton and a top official of the Clinton Foundation, including its Clinton Global Initiative.

Judicial Watch said another email from 2009 directed Abedin and Mills to put Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire and Clinton Foundation donor Gilbert Chagoury in touch with the State Department’s “substance person” on Lebanon. Band noted that Chagoury was “key guy there [Lebanon] and to us” and insisted that Abedin call Amb. Jeffrey Feltman to connect him to Chagoury, the organization reported.

Since then, other alleged pay-to-play transactions have been uncovered, Judicial Watch said.

In January 2016, the FBI began investigating the foundation, but in October agents were told there was not enough evidence.

This year, a DOJ inspector general report detailed evidence that the Obama DOJ sought to shut down the FBI investigation of Clinton Foundation.

The report said: “McCabe [fired former deputy director of the FBI] told the OIG that on August 12, 2016, he received a telephone call from PADAG [Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General, likely Matthew Axelrod] regarding the FBI’s handling of the CF [Clinton Foundation] Investigation (the ‘PADAG call’). McCabe said that PADAG expressed concerns about FBI agents taking overt steps in the CF Investigation during the presidential campaign. According to McCabe, he pushed back, asking ‘are you telling me that I need to shut down a validly predicated investigation?’ McCabe told us that the conversation was ‘very dramatic’ and he never had a similar confrontation like the PADAG call with a high-level Department official in his entire FBI career.”

Also, Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, revealed this year that files that just had been released “remind us how the Obama Justice Department sought to shut down the Clinton Foundation investigation during the 2016 presidential election.”