(Daily Mail) Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized after a fall in her office that led her to fracture three of her ribs.

The 85-year old was admitted ‘for observation and treatment’ according to a statement put out by the Supreme Court.

Her tumble came amid what Democrats have labeled a constitutional crisis Wednesday, after President Donald Trump forced out his attorney general Jeff Sessions, in a move that changed oversight of the Russia probe.