(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said she prays for Hillary Clinton in hopes that President Trump’s former rival will be able to use her platform “to do good.”

“I definitely pray for Hillary Clinton,” Conway told ABC News’ “Journeys of Faith with Paula Faris” podcast. “I pray for anyone who lacks that level of self-awareness. And I pray that she’ll see that she still has a very large platform to do good.”

Conway said she has been able to forgive most of her critics through prayer.