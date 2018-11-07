Kids and screens: The battle for children's brains

Not my kids – but yours are fair game

If you don’t think kids are under attack today, you’re either not thinking or suffering lobotomy aftermath (literal or figurative, it doesn’t matter).

The battle for kid’s brains is on. It starts long before birth – birth being in short supply, considering the push today is to assuage one’s manufactured self-hate by avoiding anything close to reproduction.

Immigration will fill the gap. By force.

Numbing the breeding population is a necessary precursor for those still in the baby game, however, as protective instinct is a human trait … at least for those who haven’t been anesthetized by the ether of self-extermination, popularly vaunted as the only saving grace to prove you’re not racist, homophobic, xenophobic, fascist – add whatever term you’d like, slap an “ist” on the end of it, and you’ll get what I mean.

But the truth will out. It always does.

And progressives have a problem. The troops are cracking up, breaking ranks, looking with horror at the Frankenstein monster they’ve brought to life. Sometimes in their own homes. And it’s no love fest.

I’ll let the New York Times put it bluntly: “I am convinced the devil lives in our phones and is wreaking havoc on our children.”

So says Athena Chavarria, who worked as an executive assistant at Facebook and is now at Mark Zuckerberg’s philanthropic arm, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

Did you get that?

The pushers of progress – screen this and screen that – are now concerned with the devil and children.

Say what? The problem? There are still some enlightened people who produce offspring. Likely in far fewer numbers than those so-called Bible thumpers on the right, but that human instinct is hard to quash.

And it seems that the folks behind the screens – phones, videogames, televisions, computers, etc. – are growing concerned about the damaging aftermath of too much screen time.

For their kids.

The New York Times reports: “Kristin Stecher, a former social computing researcher married to a Facebook engineer in Menlo Park, Calif., said their daughters, ages 5 and 3, have no screen time ‘budget,’ no regular hours they are allowed to be on screens.”

Contrary to her husband who believes video games are great, Mrs. Stecher doesn’t like screens.

One doesn’t have to imagine the temper tantrums that will ensue when the diverse darlings at playgroup introduce these young ladies to forbidden fruit. And well they should!! Stecher is infringing on her children’s liberty! How dare she?

If these girls believed they were boys, there’d be a hoo-ha about how these children must have access to affirming therapy to help them express their own beliefs to discover who they are and who they want to be. Childhood should never involve patriarchal-ordered parents. (Excuse me, that’s matriarchal and only one parent. Mr. Stecher likes screens. He likely enjoys peace in the house, too. The missus is expecting a boy, which could offset the balance of power, but that’s another column.)

And yet these children, for now, will be deprived of screen time. They will be socially malformed (the charge often leveled at homeschooling parents) by the narrow view of one parent who seeks to exercise an outmoded control that has no place in a fully actualized society of individuals. (So much for “It Takes a Village“!)

Check out the following about the cell phone debate:

Stecher isn’t alone. “Asked about limiting screen time for children, Hunter Walk, a venture capitalist who for years directed product for YouTube at Google, sent a photo of a potty training toilet with an iPad attached and wrote: ‘Hashtag ‘products we didn’t buy.'”

But isn’t the point of progress to make every option available? To encourage advancement through self-evolution? That is, pruning the world’s population to become something other than human as we know it? Those instinctual drives to reproduce, protect one’s children, defend women, protect one’s home are so destructive. So revoltingly primitive.

Chris Anderson, founder of GeekDad robotics and drone company, has this to say about screen time: “On the scale between candy and crack cocaine, it’s (screen time) closer to crack cocaine.”

Sorry, peeps, but the devil is out and having fun. You have only yourselves to blame.

RoboFly – coming to a swarm near you

If you’ve lamented the bulky drone, the look-over-there-its-a-drone model that makes covert surveillance a drag, it’s time to celebrate.

RoboFly – that’s a fully functioning drone the size of a housefly – is ready and waiting to go wherever you point your laser beam. Wow. What fun!

“With the rapid advances in drone technology spanning the 20th century, it should come as no surprise that miniature flying robots are on the horizon: Between now and 2020, Goldman Sachs’ forecasts a $100 billion market opportunity for drones,” CNBC reports, “helped by growing demand from the commercial and civil government sectors.”

The wireless wonder is advertised as the “Insect that can alight along a pipeline to sniff out gas leaks, swoop beneath plants to detect pests and disease, and slip into tiny spaces to find disaster survivors. Now imagine holding a laser that can control its every move.”

The following clip gives you the skinny:

Yes, indeed, imagine holding the laser. Think Dr. Evil from the Austin Powers Franchise if you’d like a laugh; but if you’re more sober-minded, you may not find anything to laugh about in the entrée of RoboFly.

Time to get out your swatters, people.

She’s gonna blow, Captain!

Not in space, but right here in the USA. If the chaos above the earth’s surface isn’t enough, Mother Nature seems to be planning a real blast. Remember her?

Take a peek at the following clip for a refresher:

And if mom is this angry over fake butter, well, expect a smack-down. Something to wake humans to the reality that we are no more and no less than that. Human. It could be the following will wake up a sleepy people to focus on preserving what we’ve got.

The Associated Press reports: “The U.S. Geological Survey has updated its volcano threat assessments for the first time since 2005. The danger list is topped by Hawaii’s Kilauea , which has been erupting this year. The others in the top five are Mount St. Helens and Mount Rainier in Washington, Alaska’s Redoubt Volcano and California’s Mount Shasta.”

This may shock you. Screens don’t make for much geological study for those outside the field. But the big kaboom is coming.

Nature’s reboot?

“There’s been a lot of speculation of a super eruption at Yellowstone, but Mike Poland, scientist in charge of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, said “We don’t really have any indication that Yellowstone is doing anything abnormal.”

Thank goodness.