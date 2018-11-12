Kim Davis to become pastor after election loss?

(USA TODAY) — Kim Davis, the Kentucky official jailed for refusing to issue same-sex marriage licenses, lost her re-election as Rowan county clerk last week. But she may perhaps have a higher calling: Christian ministry.

Her lawyer, Mat Staver, appeared Thursday on “Crosstalk,” a conservative radio program, discussing his client’s future. Staver co-wrote a book with Davis and said he’s spoken with her “quite a bit” through the summer.

“Frankly, I think what she’s going to do and where she’s been wanting to go is in some form of ministry,” Staver said. “And so I think that’s where the Lord is leading her at this time.”