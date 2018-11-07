Leftist blogger can't believe popular vote doesn't give Dems Senate

A liberal blogger talking about this year’s midterm elections, where against the usual precedent for such elections, the party in power at the White House, the GOP, picked up a significant additional number of seats in the Senate, complained that the U.S. still isn’t a democracy.

Actually, it’s never been a democracy, which is a one-person-one-vote standard that usually comes to failure in the end. The founders set up a constitutional republic, where voters elected representatives to vote their interests.

But that’s way ahead of the social-media statement from Amanda Marcotte, a liberal who comments on feminism and other issues.

Republicans lost the popular vote in Senate races by over 15 percentage points, but still gained two seats. https://t.co/TFVdDGIiat Our country is not a democracy. — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) November 7, 2018

She wrote, “Republicans lost the popular vote in the Senate races by over 15 percentage points, but still gained two seats … Our country is not a democracy.”

Twitchy explained that she got something “accidentally” right.

“Bless her heart!” the commentary site said. She got it right when she was “whining about popular vote in the Senate.”

The site explained, “Oh good, another raging leftist pretending that the popular vote matters in the Senate … good ol’ Amanda Marcotte decided to throw her ‘popular vote’ opinion into the fray.”

It’s an issue because Democrat Hillary Clinton during the 2016 president election got more “popular” votes than presidential race winner Donald Trump.

But Trump ended up with a huge margin of victory in the Electoral College, the procedure the Constitution outlines for deciding national elections. That formula is based on the number of members of Congress assigned to each state.

“Of course,” said Twitchy, “she didn’t mean to get that right, she was making a dig at the country, but we’ll take what we can get.”

The site explained to Democrats the Senate represents the states, two senators from each, “not the people.”

“Civics. Learn it, know it, love it,” the site advised, adding “There is what’s called MATH.”

It posted a Rachel Bovard social-media statement that “everyone understand how dumb of an argument this is, right? Democrats had 26 seats up. GOP has 6. Of course there were more votes for Dems because MORE OF THEM WERE UP FOR RE-ELECTION.”

“Mike the Senate Popular Voter” said, “Next they’ll argue the World Series should be total runs scored in 7 games, not who wins more games.”