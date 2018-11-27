Lewandowski to reveal 'deep state' campaign against president

(Washington Examiner) President Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and deputy campaign manager David Bossie this week will release a new book detailing how the president’s “enemies” inside and outside the White House are working to thwart his agenda.

The two former Trump aides are set to release their new book, “Trump’s Enemies: How the Deep State Is Undermining the Presidency,” on Tuesday. The authors want the book, which is reported to describe an ominous and somewhat conspiratorial Washington under the Trump administration, to show readers how there are establishment embeds within the nation’s capital that are actively working against the president and “the American people.”

“I think there is incredible material in this book to educate people on what the ‘Deep State’ is. Those folks that are in these jobs not for Trump’s agenda but for their own agenda, or for a leftist agenda. That is what we try to describe in this book,” Bossie told the Washington Examiner.