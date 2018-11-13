LGBT members of caravan reach U.S. border

(FOX) — A group of LGBT migrants arrived in Tijuana this weekend after reportedly breaking off from the larger U.S.-bound caravan due to verbal harassment and poor living conditions.

About 76 LGBT members of the caravan, which has about 3,600 members, described inter-caravan persecution and poor planning interfering with the members’ ability to eat and bathe on a regular basis, according to Telemundo 20 in San Diego.

“Even taking a bath was a major problem,” a caravan member who is Honduran told Telemundo. “When we wanted to shower there was no water for us…for food it was the same thing.”