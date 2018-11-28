WND
Limbaugh: 'Nothing anybody can do to stop these people'
'I've run out of words to express my anger'
Radio talk-show host Rush Limbaugh became audibly livid Wednesday as he lamented how the probe by special counsel Robert Mueller into alleged Russian collusion with Donald Trump continues with no end in sight, ruining the lives of people tangentially connected in the meantime.
“It’s all rooted in the fact that they’ve got nothing!” Limbaugh shouted. “And I’m sorry if I sound mad about this, ’cause I am! I am fit to be tied over it! It has been a hoax. It has been a travesty from the very get-go.”
He blamed what called a “fake, phony, fraudulent dossier” about Trump as the main reason for the ongoing probe, saying it “frosts me to the degree that I’ve run out of words to express my anger.”
“A made up political opposition research document that contains not one element of truth was used to get FISA warrants to spy on the Trump campaign. It’s why [former Trump campaign manager Paul] Manafort’s going to jail. It’s why [author] Jerome Corsi’s being pressured with threatened with going to jail and [former Trump adviser Roger] Stone and all these ancillary players that had nothing to do with anything regarding the 2016 election.
“And there’s nothing anybody can do to stop these people. You’ve got the rest of the Drive-By Media acting as cheerleaders for all of this. It is a travesty. It is an outrage. And all the while we’re being told the people running this investigation have impeccable honor, impeccable integrity. The people we can trust, of all people in Washington. What an absolute crock this is.”
Limbaugh said minor players such as Stone and Corsi in the drama “have as much do with Russian collusion as Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.”
“The idea that Jerome Corsi has anything to do with this is literally absurd! But because they think they found a connection between Corsi and Julian Assange and WikiLeaks and the Podesta emails – wait a minute. What happened to Trump colluding with Putin? What happened to the Russians tampering with votes? What happened to the Russians colluding the – what is this about WikiLeaks and all these people supposedly connected to WikiLeaks?”
Limbaugh said the only way to battle what’s taking place is to flood the American people with truth and facts about this:
What really galls me is that we keep hearing and have always heard about the integrity of Robert Mueller. You must be very careful criticizing Robert Mueller. Robert Mueller has served as the director of the FBI, served presidents of both parties. He’s perfectly nonpartisan. Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. Open our mouths and let them shovel it all in. And we happily chew away, and it’s all a crock!
If there were any integrity – and I mean this from the bottom of my sizable and beating-in-rhythm heart – if there were any integrity in this investigative team, they would have shut this thing down a month after they learned what has never happened and they would have shifted their direction toward the Democrats and the Hillary campaign and all of the fraud that existed in taking a phony document to the FISA court to get warrants to spy on innocent people while the FBI planted spies in the Trump campaign.
People with integrity, the kind of integrity we’re told Mueller has in abundance, would have immediately seen what’s gone on and brought a stop to all this. But no. That’s not what happened. It’s very clear what this is. This is the Washington establishment, the elites, the Deep State, whatever you want to call it, remaining focused and using every ounce of federal power they can amass to continue their efforts to overturn the results of the election of 2016 and to destroy anybody they can who had anything to do with Trump winning.