Limbaugh: 'Nothing anybody can do to stop these people'

Radio talk-show host Rush Limbaugh became audibly livid Wednesday as he lamented how the probe by special counsel Robert Mueller into alleged Russian collusion with Donald Trump continues with no end in sight, ruining the lives of people tangentially connected in the meantime.

“It’s all rooted in the fact that they’ve got nothing!” Limbaugh shouted. “And I’m sorry if I sound mad about this, ’cause I am! I am fit to be tied over it! It has been a hoax. It has been a travesty from the very get-go.”

He blamed what called a “fake, phony, fraudulent dossier” about Trump as the main reason for the ongoing probe, saying it “frosts me to the degree that I’ve run out of words to express my anger.”

“A made up political opposition research document that contains not one element of truth was used to get FISA warrants to spy on the Trump campaign. It’s why [former Trump campaign manager Paul] Manafort’s going to jail. It’s why [author] Jerome Corsi’s being pressured with threatened with going to jail and [former Trump adviser Roger] Stone and all these ancillary players that had nothing to do with anything regarding the 2016 election.

“And there’s nothing anybody can do to stop these people. You’ve got the rest of the Drive-By Media acting as cheerleaders for all of this. It is a travesty. It is an outrage. And all the while we’re being told the people running this investigation have impeccable honor, impeccable integrity. The people we can trust, of all people in Washington. What an absolute crock this is.”

Limbaugh said minor players such as Stone and Corsi in the drama “have as much do with Russian collusion as Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.”

“The idea that Jerome Corsi has anything to do with this is literally absurd! But because they think they found a connection between Corsi and Julian Assange and WikiLeaks and the Podesta emails – wait a minute. What happened to Trump colluding with Putin? What happened to the Russians tampering with votes? What happened to the Russians colluding the – what is this about WikiLeaks and all these people supposedly connected to WikiLeaks?”

Limbaugh said the only way to battle what’s taking place is to flood the American people with truth and facts about this: