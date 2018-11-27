Limbaugh: The real reason for Manafort headlines

The legacy media on Tuesday was reporting frantically new headlines about former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, who pleaded guilty to a variety of banking charges and likely is facing a jail term of 10 years or more, that he met with WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange and also broke his plea agreement with special counsel Robert Mueller by lying to investigators.

But talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh said there’s a simple explanation for the claim made without evidence by a newspaper about the meeting with Assange, and the claims from Mueller’s team members that Manafort now has lied.

“All of this is designed to create a political climate where Trump can be pressured, where the Democrats can make a foundation for impeachment. That’s all that’s going on here, because they don’t have any evidence that Trump colluded,” he said.

“They’re ignoring the evidence of real collusion that took place here, as you know, between Hillary Clinton and the rest of the people on that side, Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele. All of that is being ignored.”

Limbaugh continued, “Manafort was with the campaign two or three months, and now all of a sudden Manafort has become the focus? And this, of course, is allowing the media to say, ‘This should make Trump really, really nervous. Now that Manafort lied, Manafort’s lying to the prosecutor.’ I don’t believe Manafort’s lying to the prosecutor. I think the prosecutor is asking Manafort to say a bunch of things that he won’t say. I think Manafort’s resisting the pressure.”

Manafort’s lawyers, in fact, have stated the meeting with Assange didn’t happen, and also have denied that Manafort lied to Mueller’s prosecutors.

Limbaugh pointed out that less-than-honorable behavior has come from the Department of Justice previously.

“Look, we know from the Enron trials, we know from the Enron task force that these people were – we know from the Ted Stevens trial that some of the very lawyers on those cases are on Mueller’s team, and they were suborning perjury from their own star witnesses against Ted Stevens. The case was eventually thrown out. These people ought not even be practicing law anymore. They ought not be part of the Justice Department.”

Sen. Ted Stevens Sr. had served in the U.S. Senate from 1968 to 2009. He lost his final election race when he was embroiled in a federal corruption trial as he ran his campaign.

He was found guilty, and eight days later defeated at the polls.

However, the indictment he faced was dismissed before sentencing, effectively dropping the entire case and making the conviction vanish, when a Justice Department investigation found evidence of gross prosecutorial misconduct.

The decision came on the heels of claims it was a political prosecution.

Similar accusations of a “Deep State” attack on an individual also have arisen just recently in the case against former Texas Congressman Steve Stockman.

He faced charges of using money from mega-donors for personal and campaign expenses and was convicted in April by a Houston jury on 23 counts of financial crimes and sent to prison.

His supporters have argued he went to Washington to “defeat the Deep State,” and the Deep State retaliated.

Stockman, his supporters claim on a website, went to Washington specifically to “do his part to ‘right the ship’ of the U.S. government.” Like President Trump today, he offended “both the establishment of his own party and those on the left.”

His record indeed is one of a conservative warrior. He investigated the misdeeds of the Whitewater Development Corp., opposed Hillarycare back in the ’90s, stood against the Mexican bailout, pursued the impeachment of Eric Holder, blocked immigration and gun bills the left demanded, called for the arrest of Lois Lerner, the IRS exec who openly admitted targeting Christians and conservatives with the vast power of the feared federal agency, worked to eliminate automatic citizenship for “anchor babies,” attacked the systematic sexual abuse of children in schools, pushed to sanction China for its abortion agenda, coordinated demands for a special investigation into Benghazi and much more.

Stockman served in Congress from 1995 to 1997 and again from 2013 to 2014. He unsuccessfully ran for the U.S. Senate in 2014 against incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

So what about the charges against him? The family website says the attack on the former congressman was orchestrated by the very IRS (as well as the public integrity division of the DOJ) that earlier had tried to throttle tea party organizations in opposition to Obama.

Limbaugh said, “If anybody doubts the political nature of the Mueller investigation, all you have to do is take a look at the news today. For crying out loud, they really want us to believe that Paul Manafort met with Julian Assange three times before WikiLeaks published the Podesta emails?”

He said if that story was true, Obama and his buddies would have known back when they “were spying on the Trump campaign.”

Then there’s the claim from Mueller that Manafort lied.

“I don’t think Manafort’s been lying about anything. What Manafort’s refusing to do is to compose evidence, make it up!” he said.

He explained, “All of this is a political trap. This is not about the execution of justice. It’s not about law and order. It’s not about trying to get to the bottom of what happened in the 2016 election. It’s about trying to overturn it. And short of being able to do that, it’s about discrediting the winner.”