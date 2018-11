(THE HILL) — Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Tuesday said he would “totally” look into the FBI’s handling of its investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails if he becomes chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“The oversight function will be very much front and center,” Graham said in an appearance on CNN.

Graham is in position to rise to chairman of the Judiciary Committee if Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the current chairman, opts to head up the Senate Finance Committee instead.