Lowe's woes: Shutting 51 underperforming stores

(CNBC) — Home improvement chain Lowe’s announced the closure of another 51 underperforming stores in the United States and Canada on Monday as it strives to compete with rival Home Depot in a slowing housing market.

Lowe’s gave no detail of job losses in the move, which closes stores in some upmarket areas including Broadway and Chelsea in Manhattan and follows the shutdown of 99 Orchard Supply stores in California.

Buffetted in recent quarters by the impact of a long winter in North America, Lowe’s has been striving to find ways to catch up with the long-time sector leader Home Depot, each of whose stores on average generate almost twice as much in sales.