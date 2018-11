(MEDIAITE) — Frank Luntz appeared on Fox News’ MediaBuzz with Howard Kurtz on Sunday, and the longtime GOP pollster said he isn’t sure if he still considers himself a Republican.

On to discuss partisan rancor and public mistrust in media, Luntz was asked by Kurtz about his work with Newt Gingrich in the 1990s, when then-House speaker Gingrich developed what critics would decry as the roadmap to political polarization.

Luntz pushed back on that criticism, pointing out that his work with Gingrich did not overlap with his more distasteful political maneuvers.