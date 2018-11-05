Mad Maxine's revenge plan will hurt blacks

Maxine Waters is typical of the disrespect liberal blacks in prominent positions exhibit toward working-class blacks. Waters recently told supporters, that if Democrats take back the House of Representatives, she would become the chairwoman of the Financial Services Committee; and if and whenever that happens, she wants the financial sector to know it’s going to be “payback time.”

The Financial Services Committee is responsible for the oversight of all insurance companies, Wall Street and banks; Waters garrulously claimed: “I’m going to do to you what you did to us.” Just to be clear, Waters is saying she is going to sc–w these companies out of some demonic vendetta, because according to her they sc–wed her peeps.

Herein is the reprehensible disrespect. She treats blacks like they were Pavlov’s dogs. She treats them as if there is a behavioral response associated with certain word usage. Ergo, if she claims that re-electing her and other Democrats guarantees revenge for some perceived mythical misdeeds by financial institutions, blacks will sit up on their hind legs and go woof-woof.

Instead of teaching people how to properly handle money, budget and live within their means, Waters blames the white man. And let there be no doubt that is exactly who she is referencing when she threatens these institutions.

Waters and her ilk had eight years under Obama to accomplish something for Americans who are black, and they accomplished nothing. They lived high on the proverbial hog while blacks went jobless, penniless and hopeless; but they had their anger.

Democrats are good at fomenting anger, but anger doesn’t pay the bills or create employment. It doesn’t put a roof over someone’s head. But nonetheless, anger is what blacks had then, and anger is what Waters is trying to incite now.

Susan Jones noted historic employment gains in her recent CNSNews.com article “156,562,000: Record Employment for 12th Time Under Trump.” Jones reported that the Labor Department Bureau of Labor Statistics report showed that thanks to President Trump’s policies, “The number of employed Americans has never been higher. The 156,562,000 Americans employed in October is the 12th record set under President Donald Trump.” Blacks are enjoying employment and financial gains not witnessed in nearly 50 years. The soaring stock market is breathing new life into dying pension plans and retirement accounts. Need I point out that means the pensions and retirement accounts of blacks are prospering as well?

Jones further reported: “In October, the number of men employed age 20 and up [was] 80,405,000,” another 12th record since Donald Trump became president. She reported that “The number of employed women age 20 and up was also a record reaching 70,909,000 in October.” Apparently, Waters doesn’t want single black women with children to think about that. Apparently, she doesn’t want them to realize they are part of that record number.

Jones also reported, “The unemployment rate held at 3.7 percent, the same as September, which is the lowest … since the end of 1969.” The unemployment rate for Americans who are black is “6.2 percent, remain[ing] near the all-time low of 5.9 percent set in May.” Wages are up, and blacks who went unemployed while Obama was in office are now enjoying 40 percent higher per monthly job growth numbers under President Trump.

Need I remind Waters that as I have written before, blacks suffered $1,000 (adjusted for inflation) in income loss per family, per year, from 2009 to 2015? However, under President Trump during his first seven months in office, incomes for blacks had risen well over $1,000 according to Sentier Research, which was based upon Census Bureau numbers. (See: “Talking to Black Women about President Trump,” mychal-massie.com, Oct. 22, 2018)

Yet, Waters promises to punish the very businesses that are playing a significant part in this massive recovery. Even more insulting and egregious, she boasts of her intent out of a belief that blacks are too stupid to realize they are making unparalleled gains under President Trump. In what scenario does that sound like a so-called leader that cares about her supposed people?

Blacks didn’t lose homes, jobs or have their automobiles repossessed because of the color of their skin, under Obama. They, like others, lost those things because of the abysmal economic climate under Obama. Now Waters’ great promise is that she will punish the financial institutions responsible for funding the exponential and historical economic growth, by de-incentivizing vis-a-vis heavy-handed punitive acts of revenge.

This is her plan for job creation, increased incomes and pension growth, all of which lead to increased spending, which leads to increased economic growth? What part of “how not to grow the economy” escapes this crazed psychopathic harridan?

An important question is: Does Waters think so little of blacks she claims to represent and speak for that she believes all that’s necessary for her to destroy a thriving economy is to accuse financial institutions of impropriety by using thinly veiled messages of prejudice and racism?

Waters proves once again that she and her Democratic cabal have no interest in making things better for all Americans. They are void of ideas, and their political platform is based upon hatred, revenge and rage.