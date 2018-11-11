'Made-up': Paper retracts 8 stories by high-profile reporter

(THE BLAZE) — The Houston Chronicle has decided to retract eight bogus stories written by a former reporter. The decision came after an internal investigation found that the reporter apparently made up sources and quoted them in his stories.

What was the reason?

“The relationship between a newspaper and its readers is one of trust,” Chronicle executive editor Nancy Barnes wrote Thursday in statement that explained the decision. “This investigation points to an egregious breach of that trust that is an offense to readers and journalists alike. We apologize to our readers, and to the Houston community.”