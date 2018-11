(USA TODAY) — A Delta flight on the eve of Thanksgiving was interrupted by a racist rant 30,000 feet in the air.

Atlanta police told USA TODAY that passenger David Toaff, 37, shouted remarks that fellow travelers interpreted as anti-Semitic during a flight from Washington, D.C., to Atlanta on Wednesday.

“Preliminary information indicates that while in flight … a male was yelling, asking Jewish people on board to identify themselves and making remarks about bombings to passengers aboard the aircraft,” Officer Lisa Bender said.