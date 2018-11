(KDKA) — WASHINGTON, Pa. — A man allegedly threatened to “shoot up” a polling place in Washington County on Tuesday morning.

It happened at the South Franklin Volunteer Fire Department social hall on Jolley School Road in South Franklin Township just after 8 a.m.

According to a criminal complaint, 48-year-old Christopher Thomas Queen, of Claysville, came into the social hall to vote but was told he was not registered to vote in that area.