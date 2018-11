(HAWAII NEWS NOW) — A Hawaii Kai man who suffered a heart attack during January’s false missile scare has sued the state, saying if emergency management workers hadn’t waited so long to send out an “all clear” message he might have been OK.

When the missile alert came through on the morning of Jan. 13, James Sean Shields was with his girlfriend headed to Sandy Beach.

They both believed the threat was real, the suit says, and thought “if they were going to die, they might as well die together on the beach.”