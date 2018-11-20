Martha McSally to get another shot at senator?

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., who unsuccessfully ran against Rep. Kyrsten Sinema for Senate, may have another shot at becoming a senator in the near future.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has had conversations with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey about selecting McSally to replace Sen. Jon Kyl, who was tapped by Ducey after Sen. John McCain’s death this summer.

But Kyl may not fulfill the remainder of his term through 2020, meaning that Ducey could appoint a replacement that would serve until 2020. A special election would then be held in 2020 to determine who would hold the seat through 2022.