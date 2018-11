(TOWNHALL) — For months, gun control advocates in Washington State have peddled initiative 1639, which moves to create stricter firearms laws. On Tuesday, 60 percent of Washingtonians voted in favor of ballot measure, the Seattle Times reported.

Specifically, i-1639 will:

• Raise the age someone can purchase a rifle to 21.

• Create an “enhanced background check system similar to what is used for handguns.”

• Require a person to complete a firearms safety training course.

• Create a common stand for secure gun storage.