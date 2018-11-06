Media: Girl saved from gunshot by divine intervention?

A teen in Houston, Texas, survived being struck by a bullet fired through the wall of a room while she knelt down to pray Monday night.

The Drudge Report on Tuesday headlined the episode: “Divine intervention? Bullet grazes teen kneeling down to pray…”

The girl, 14, whose name was not released, was not seriously injured and is expected to recover fully, reports the ABC television affiliate in Houston.

Deputies said her decision to kneel and pray likely saved her life or at least spared her from serious injury.

A reporter said police explained that “the way her body was positioned may have saved her life because the bullet only hit her arm.”

No one’s been arrested and the investigation continues.

Police believe the bullet was fired from an apartment complex near her home.

After hitting her arm, the bullet landed on her blanket.